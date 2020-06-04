Residents and visitors in the New River Valley have just two more weeks to enjoy the brightly colored outdoor sculptures throughout the City of Radford.
The exhibit, which celebrates the centennial anniversary of artist Dorothy Gillespie’s birth in nearby Roanoke, will be picked up on June 15 and trucked to the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington, North Carolina. Installed in Radford in February, the collection of more than 50 works features a variety of large and small enamel-painted aluminum sculptures that once were part of a major exhibit in the Channel Gardens at New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center.
The international sculptor and painter passed away in 2012, but is well-known to this part of Virginia. From 1981 to 1983, Gillespie served as a visiting professor at Radford University, was on the faculty of the 1986 Virginia Governor’s School for Visual and Performing Arts held at RU, and eventually was named a Distinguished Professor of Art there. She also is largely responsible for the establishment of the university’s permanent art collection.
A selection of her works will still be on display in this region in two separate exhibits, according to Gary Israel, Gillespie’s son. One of the exhibits, titled “Dorothy Gillespie: Still Enchanting Virginia’s Blue Ridge” at Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art (when it reopens), features works from private collectors in the New River Valley, including several City of Radford residents. In addition, one of the artist’s pieces, located in the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park, will remain on loan to the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery.
Israel said he’s happy that the citizens of Radford got to enjoy the art. “My mother believed in public art and often said that people should be able to grow up with art and live with it,” he added. “She felt it was not just something to go see in a museum.”
The Radford installation has been made possible through the efforts of the Dorothy Gillespie Foundation, Radford City Council and the Tourism Department, with assistance from the Beautification and Municipal Forest Commission and Public Works.
For more info on the Public Art program, go to VisitRadford.com/ArtTrail.
Submitted by Deborah Cooney
