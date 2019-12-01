Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the NRV is proud and grateful to receive an anonymous donation of $3,500 given in honor of board President Earl Brown.
IDA has provided a variety of social, recreational and educational activities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities living in the New River Valley since 1965.
Brown is involved with many organizations in the area and is widely known for his hard-working efforts to lend a helping hand to those in need. He has been involved with IDA since 1984 and has always been an integral part of its leadership, focus and donations.
“Donations such as these are critical,” Brown stated. “IDA does not receive state or federal funds. IDA is a community-based organization receiving United Way funds and community support such as this donation.”
The volunteer board of directors puts on fundraisers such as a silent auction, golf tournament and Oktoberfest celebration.
“IDA will not be able to continue without community support,” Brown said.
If you would like to help, donations can be sent to IDA, P.O. Box 42, Christiansburg, VA 24068.
For more information, visit www.idaofthenrv.org, or contact Executive Director Sheila Roop at Sheila@idanrv.org or 381-0310.
