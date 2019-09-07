Join SVH Services for our 3rd Annual Run for Donuts 5Kand Fun Run on Saturday, November 2nd as we raise funds to meet the needs of individuals with unique learning challenges across their lifespans. Bring your family and friends to run, jog, and even walk through the beautiful grounds at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Strollers are welcome.
The Run for Donuts 5Kand Fun Run will be supporting the three programs offered by SVH Services: SVH Adult Services, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC),and SVH Family Services.
These programs are geared toward accomplishing goals associated with meaningful employment, social relationships, enjoyable hobbies and independence. All SVH Services’ programs can work independently or together to achieve goals for each individual client's goals.
“Because adults with unique learning challenges usually do nothave funding sources after completing high school, they are often staying home, disengaged with their community and unemployed,” said SVH CEO Angie Leonard. “SVH Services depends on fundraisers, like our Run for Donuts 5K, to provide the financial resources.”
The first 150 people to register for either the 5Kor the Fun Run will receive an exclusive race knit beanie cap. All participants will get to pick out a donut from Dunkin’ Donuts to munch on at the finish line – and those running the 5Kwill have munchkins to munch on along the course route.
Eating donuts isn’t required to complete either course; however, it will definitely be a lot of fun if people do.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best donut attire to be entered in our “Best Costume Contest”.
The 5Krace starts at 8:30am, with the Fun Run (1 mile) starting at 8:45am. Registration before September 30th will allow $5 off the registration fee of $30 for the 5Kand $20 for the Fun Run.
SVH Services, Presenting Sponsor-Sherwood Memorial Park, along with our sponsors and partners: Dunkin’ Donuts, Servpro, Business Solutions, Comcast Spotlight, Berglund Center, Run About Sports, Roanoke Valley Family, Mountain Junkies, The Great 611 Steak Company,Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, Shrader Investment Company,Jefferson Surgical Clinic, Atlantic Union Bank,and Steve 104.9FM, are excited for this fun family event.
For questions about the race, please contact Teri Nance at (540) 366-7399 or teri.nance@svhservices.org.
You may also go online to www.svhservices.org to learn more and register.St. Vincent’s Home (SVH) mission is to meet the needs of individuals with unique learning
