Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is soliciting drawings and designs for a proposed mural in the downtown district.
It is the intent of DBI to sponsor and commission a mural that represents hope and creates excitement among the community to view something new and fresh when it is appropriate for the public to discontinue social distancing practices.
Requirements:
- Submit a design with required colors and dimensions to scale (desired scale: 6 feet x 6 feet)
- The design must not violate or breach intellectual property
- The design must not represent an advertisement for any single business
- All designs must be public- and family-friendly
Artists are invited to submit designs to events@downtownblacksburg.com by Friday, April 17.
The following week, we will review all submissions and choose an artist. Artists are welcome to submit in pairs as well.
For more information about Downtown Blacksburg Inc., visit www.downtownblacksburg.com or call 951-0454.
Submitted by Diana R. Francis
