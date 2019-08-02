On July 20, Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presented the annual Art & Breakfast at the Market event. This popular annual art show and sidewalk exposition of unique works featured abstract acrylics, collage, flowers, wood, still life, photography and metal work.
Breakfast was prepared by Champs Café & Sports Bar using locally sourced ingredients from vendors at Blacksburg Farmers Market and downtown businesses. Live music was provided by Mood Swing, and a delightful performance of excerpts from “The Little Mermaid” was offered by cast members of Summer Musical Enterprise.
Winners received ribbons and checks for $100 for 1st place, $75 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place, and a ribbon for Honorable Mention.
Meggin Hicklin served as the judge for the show this year. Hicklin is currently the exhibitions program manager at the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech, where she works closely with the curator at large to produce and present a rigorous exhibition program featuring contemporary art from the NRV and around the globe. She holds a BA in studio art from Radford University (2002), a BA in art history from Virginia Tech (2015) and an MA in material culture from Tech (2015).
Art at the Market was presented with sponsoring support from the Moss Arts Center, Drs. Jacobs and Diaz — Optometrists, KinderCare, Main Street Inn, Southern Trust Home Services, The Lyric Theatre, Terrace View Apartments and the Town of Blacksburg.