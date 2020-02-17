Dayspring Christian Academy in Blacksburg has teamed up with an organization called Feed the Need to raise money to send 10,000 meals to schools and orphanages in Haiti.
Dayspring held a kickoff event on Feb. 6 to get all of the families in the school registered and started on the fundraising effort. There are 84 families at Dayspring, and organizers set a goal to raise $100,000 -- part of which will support the school and its mission of Christ-centered education, and the balance of which will be used for the Feed the Need project.
To help promote the five-week campaign, dozens of balloons have been assembled containing slips of paper with prizes written on them -- mostly items donated from local businesses, or free things like "free pass to chew gum for a day." Every time a family raises $200, a child in that family gets to pop a balloon and win a prize.
The main event for the Feed the Need project will take place Friday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., when every student in the school, along with parents and teachers, will work together at a “packing party” to put together 10,000 boxes containing nutritionist-formulated meals consisting of rice, soy, protein, dried vegetables and a vitamin and mineral blend. Dayspring students will personally make a difference as they pack up these meals that will be shipped and distributed to those in need.
Community members are invited to help support Dayspring with this effort. To donate, go to http://www.dayspringchristianacademy.org/ and click on the Feed the Need logo. Or you can use the link https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Dayspring.
For more information on how you can help, please contact Heather Parrish at heather.parrish@dcamail.org.
Submitted by Heather Parrish
