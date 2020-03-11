The Hahn Horticulture Garden has teamed up with Virginia Tech horticulture graduate and renowned daylily breeder Linda Pinkham to offer a unique opportunity to our gardening community – the chance to purchase more than 300 spectacular and unique daylilies! For this event, she has generously pledged a percentage of sales to benefit the Hahn Horticulture Garden.
These are not your granny’s daylilies! Among her creations is The Hokie daylily, “VT Spirit.”
Purchasers can look through Linda’s catalog and make selections at https://hahngarden.vt.edu/documents/DaylilyCatalogMar2020.pdf. Orders should be sent directly to Linda at lindapinkham@me.com. Shipping is $10 for the first plant, $2 for each additional plant.
Payments should be made in the form of a check made out to Treasurer Virginia Tech, and mailed to Hahn Garden, 200 Garden Lane, Blacksburg, VA 24061.
Once payment is received, Linda will ship directly to you. Choose a ship day when sending your order: Saturday ship usually arrives Monday; Monday ship usually arrives Wednesday; Tuesday ship usually arrives Thursday. All plants will be shipped bareroot, double fan. We will also send planting and care instructions to each person ordering.
There is a limited quantity of many varieties so order early! The last day to order is April 10.
For questions, please contact Lisa Lipsey, llipsey@vt.edu.
Submitted by Hahn Horticulture Garden
