The Allegheny Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized AnnaKate Showalter and Giuliana Kassouf with their Good Citizenship Award.
Showalter is a 2019 graduate of Blacksburg High School who will be a student majoring in communications at Virginia Tech this fall. She is the daughter of Debbie and Joey Showalter, and the granddaughter of Marion and Rosario Wilkins, Hampstead, North Carolina, and the late Dr. Joe and Nancy Showalter.
Kassouf is a 2019 graduate of Christiansburg High School who will be attending the University of Michigan where she will major in international studies and environment. She hopes to join the United States Foreign Service upon graduation. She is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Sanders.
The DAR's Good Citizenship Award is given each year to one student in the senior class of a secondary education institution. The student, male or female, who receives the award is chosen by the faculty of their school as being the person who best “exemplifies the qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.” The Alleghany Chapter has given this award each year for at least half a century.
Submitted by Karen Finch