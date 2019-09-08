Bluegrass musicians Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will perform on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin. The NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club will present the artists for an evening of American music, country classics, bluegrass and gospel.
Reserved seating tickets will be $40 and will be available for purchase online only at www.nr.edu/fiddle. General seating tickets will be $35 and are available online, as well as at the NRCC Business Office (23 Godbey Hall, Dublin) and Pulaski County Visitor Center (4440 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin). Online ticket purchases may be made by credit card only and will incur a $1 service charge per ticket; cash and checks only for in-person ticket purchases.
Backed by one of the best bands on tour today, Dailey and Vincent are two of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music. The combination of the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American music gold.
Dailey & Vincent has garnered worldwide attention with their first national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on RFD TV, and more than 500 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE In Concert.” Their most recent CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for more than 15 weeks. The duo are five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees together, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including three-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and three-time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners).
New River Community College is a Crooked Road affiliated venue. The concert will take place in 117 Edwards Hall. Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m. Information is also available on the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club website, ww.nr.edu/fiddle. Questions may be directed to Tim Jones at 674-3625.
