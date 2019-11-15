The Old Pros Big Band Orchestra of New River Community College will present a Holiday Swing Dance on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the T.J. Anderson Student Lounge in Martin Hall at the college's main campus in Dublin.
Under the direction of Dean Chiapetto, the band plays music from the heyday of the Big Band Era as well as today’s modern sounds. The Old Pros are celebrating their 46th year. Over the years, the band has performed for a variety of events and organizations including Gov. John Dalton’s Inaugural Ball, the NRV Air Show, The Homestead Resort, Virginia Lions Club Convention, NRCC graduation and many more. The band’s members include professionals, small business owners, teachers, retirees and students with varied musical backgrounds.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to the NRCC Educational Foundation to support the band. The foundation assists New River Community College in the endowment and distribution of scholarship funds, the purchase of equipment and furnishings, and the financial support of academic and community enrichment programs, such as the Old Pros.
All are welcome to join us for this festive evening! The college is located at 5251 College Drive.
For more information about the Old Pros and to view their concert schedule, visit www.nr.edu/oldpros/.
Submitted by Jill Ross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.