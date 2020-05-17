Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library will begin curbside pickup service at all library branches on Monday, May 18. Curbside pickup service will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
At Blacksburg and Christiansburg branches, curbside pickup will be available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. At Jessie Peterman Library in Floyd and at Meadowbrook Library in Shawsville, Saturday service will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Library branches remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency, in compliance with Virginia Department of Health recommendations.
Patrons may pick up their available holds requests in a safe, contactless process, whether they drive up, bike up or walk up.
The library is also offering a new “Library Picks for You” service. Patrons can call their library branch and let the staff know the kinds of material they want. Staff will then prepare a selection of materials for patrons to pick up based on their request.
MFRL is also making remote printing available through Princh. Princh lets anyone print to their library branch printer from a mobile device or home computer. Library staff will bring the prints to you. While there is normally a charge for printing, patrons can print up to 15 pages for free during the current emergency.
“With Virginia moving to the Governor’s Phase 1 Safer-at-Home Order, we are excited to roll out curbside pickup service and get our material back out into people’s hands,” said Library Director Karim Khan. “With the addition of our new remote print partner Princh, we hope this contactless, but friendly, service can help people now, while we prepare to reopen our buildings when the public health recommendations permit.”
For more information, contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221, or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.
Submitted by Linda Spivey
