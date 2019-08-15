This fall, Cub Scout Packs in our area are excited to offer the Cub Scout program to all New River Valley kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
At the end of August, most Packs will be conducting sign-up nights at NRV schools for interested boys and girls. Be on the lookout for flyers to be delivered either through the Peach Jar email system (Montgomery County) or through classrooms in Floyd and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford.
The registration fee to sign up this fall is $13.75 for the first five months (August-December 2019). Each of our Packs coordinates their own program, with various levels of activities planned throughout the year.
If you are interested in joining Cub Scouts, please look out for a local Pack at your “meet-the-teacher nights” at your schools as well as through the distributed flyers. You can also look up your local Pack by going to www.beascout.org and finding all the info you need, and can even sign up with them online!
For additional information or questions about Cub Scouting in the New River Valley, please contact District Director Chris Dempsey at 558-8834 or cdempsey@scouting.org.
Submitted by Jerry Jones