A unique shopping experience with local vendors and distinctive artisan gifts held at the Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs 3640 Colonial Avenue, SW Roanoke, VA 24018 on Saturday, December 7, 9-2pm.
Fresh greenery and poinsettias are available. Garden club members have created crafts and food items for sale. New this year is a farm to gourmet market. The event is free and open to the public.
