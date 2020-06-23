Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD...SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE... AT 545 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS HAD MOVED EAST OF THE CITIES OF ROANOKE ANS SALEM. LIGHT TO MODERATE SHOWERS AND RUNOFF FROM THE EARLIER BURST OF HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... VINTON... ROCKY MOUNT... TROUTVILLE... BOONES MILL... AND STEWARTSVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&