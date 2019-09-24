New Mount Olive United Methodist Church will hold a Fish Fry on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, located at 309 Russell Ave. in Radford.
Dinners are $7 and include two pieces of deep-fried fish, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls and dessert. Fish sandwiches are also available for $5.
For call-in orders and/or delivery, contact the church at 639-6425.
The Fish Fry is sponsored by The United Methodist Men Of New Mount Olive.
Submitted by James Webb
