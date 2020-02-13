On Feb. 13, the Rotary Club of Blacksburg had the privilege of presenting its 2019 Citizen of the Year award. This year’s recipient is Tim Colley, owner of Colley Architects of Blacksburg. His business ethics and service to our community reflect Rotary's "Four Way Test" and motto "Service Above Self."
Colley has served in various capacities in numerous key professional societies, namely the American Institute of Architects, chambers of commerce throughout the New River Valley, and the Blacksburg Planning Commission. His service to the community is also reflected in many organizations at the committee and board level. A few notable examples include the YMCA and the Eddie Yeatts Memorial Foundation. Colley embodies much of the Four Way Test in his encouragement of his employees to give back as well. (The test extolls truth, fairness, goodwill and benefit to all involved, in a Rotarian's word and deed.)
This award includes a $500 donation to a charity selected by Colley, who has chosen Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, Church Street Townhomes project.
We are pleased to add Tim Colley’s name to the distinguished list of names engraved on our club’s Citizen of the Year plaque.
Submitted by Daniel Schroeder
