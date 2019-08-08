On Aug. 16 and 17, local and regional performance artists will converge at Chantilly Farm for the third annual Cirque du Floyd – two days of excitement and intrigue in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains!
As we have in the past, we're showcasing some of the most talented regional circus artists, and giving you a chance to try your hand at it as well with our unique workshops. The circus is for everyone, and we invite you to explore with all of your senses what you really love about this unique art form!
We're embracing the old with the new at Cirque du Floyd, celebrating and sharing the history and tradition of the old circus, while exposing you to the dazzling and marvelous realms of the new.
The event features a wide variety of unique performance artists that include magicians, jugglers, clowns, contortionists, acrobats, fire dancers, hoopers, living statues, aerial acts, local musicians and more.
Internationally acclaimed aerial performance artists ImaginAerial will be making the trek from New York City to Floyd on Saturday evening to wow us with an incredible program they've put together based on the classic tale “The Wizard of Oz.”
Each evening will close out with rockin' performances from great regional bands like Music Road Company, Flirting With Chemicals and The Jared Stout Band.
New this year, come to Cirque du Floyd in your favorite costume or cosplay and be part of our nightly costume parade. Costume contest winners will receive prizes!
A stage-side beer and wine garden will be available throughout the weekend. Our local distillery, Five Mile Mountain, will be setting up a satellite location for your sipping pleasure while you learn about the history and art of moonshine. (Outside alcohol will not be allowed in the festival area due to Virginia ABC laws.) Guests in the beer and wine garden or the distillery area must be wristbanded and be age 21 or older.
Additional activities will include artisanal craft and gift booths, a variety of scrumptious local food vendors, roaming performances, hiking and biking trails, nine-hole disc golf course and lots of room to roam and play in the grassy fields at Chantilly Farm.
Cirque du Floyd will take place rain or shine. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17. For a full schedule of activities and performers, go to https://chantillyfarm.com/wp/event/3rd-annual-cirque-du-floyd/. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating during the main stage performances.
If you plan on camping with us for the weekend, reservations can be made through the Chantilly Farm Campground by visiting www.chantillyfarm.com or calling 808-4984.
Sorry, no pets allowed unless leashed at your campsite.
Ticket prices range from $20-$35. You can purchase single-day or weekend advance tickets on the Chantilly Farm website or on Facebook. Single-day passes will also be available at the gate on both Friday and Saturday. Call 808-4984 for large family or group pricing. A small fee of $3 will be charged for event parking. Proceeds will benefit local civic groups.
Chantilly Farm is located at 2697 Franklin Pike SE in Floyd. For more information, contact Jason Gallimore at chantillyfarm@gmail.com or 808-4984.
Submitted by Jason Gallimore