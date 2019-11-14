Do you love those Christmas movie marathons on a certain wholesome cable network? If so, you don’t want to miss Christiansburg High School Theatre department’s upcoming production of "The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon."
This comedy by playwright Don Zolidis provides feel-good moments and laughs galore. The show will be presented as a dinner theater Thursday through Saturday, Nov 21, 22 and 23, at 6:30 p.m. each night. Performances will be held at Belmont Christian Church, located at 1500 Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg.
Christmas is a time for magic and for the traditions we cherish -- a time to watch as many original TV movies as a human being can possibly endure. With "The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon," you can enjoy the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once!
Welcome to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love. Can disguises help royalty and/or movie stars find the down-to-earth connections they crave? Will evil city slickers destroy charming inns and/or Christmas tree farms? Isn't it a little creepy for a meet-cute to depend on one person being in a coma? Grab a hot chocolate and your favorite wise single friend to find out in this wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.
Tickets are $25 and include the show, dinner, dessert and coffee or tea. Reservations are required.
Email chsdemondrama@gmail.com or call Makala Witten at 382-5178 for reservations and more information!
Submitted by Makala Witten
