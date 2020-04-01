This year's Spring Cleanup in the Town of Christiansburg is still on schedule and will be held April 11-24.
Each year, Christiansburg Public Works offers Spring and Fall Cleanup – free special collection events when residents may place out larger items for pickup.
Public Works crews follow the normal solid waste pickup schedule when collecting Spring Cleanup items but may run a few days behind due to staffing constraints with COVID-19. If it is nearing the end of the cleanup cycle and your items have not been collected, please call 382-1151.
To make it easier on our collection crews, please place cleanup items within 10 feet of the street pavement and separate them from your regular trash. Please do not block drainage ditches, gutters, sidewalks, water meters or sewer cleanouts. The town is not responsible for any items left at or near the street that residents did not intend to have collected. Piles that do not comply with cleanup rules will not be collected.
Please separate materials by type (i.e. pile bagged leaves, tree limbs and trimmings separately). Loose materials must be placed in bags/containers not exceeding 32 gallons.
What items will the town pick up?
- Furniture
- Appliances, including sinks and tubs (limit two per household)
- Passenger car and truck tires (limit four per household, no larger than 20-inches)
- Tire rims (no limit)
- Tree limbs, trimmings, brush
- Leaves (bagged only)
- Landscape timbers
- Paint cans and sealer cans (only if open and dry)
- Barrels/drums (only if dry, ends are removed and did not contain hazardous material)
- Railroad ties/timbers (limit five per household)
What items will NOT be picked up?
- Construction and demolition materials (including, but not limited to, wood, metal, concrete, stone, etc.)
- Heavy machinery
- Automobile parts
- Kerosene heaters
- Fuel oil tanks of any size
- Commercial truck, tractor/trailer tires
- Hazardous household wastes (such as paint, pesticides and cleaning chemicals)
- Tree/brush materials associated with land/lot clearing for construction
- Tree stumps
- Electronic devices such as televisions and computers
For a full list of accepted items and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit www.christiansburg.org/cleanupFAQ. If you’re unsure if an item you’d like to place out for collection is acceptable, please call 382-1151.
