The Town of Christiansburg Public Art Advisory Board had its first meeting on June 22. The purpose of the advisory board is to advise and make recommendations to the Central Business District Committee regarding the promotion, support and value of public artwork as a means to beautify Christiansburg and promote creative place making within public spaces.
The committee is comprised of five Town Council-appointed volunteers and two liaison members who will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. As the advisory board is new, its members are open to residents’ ideas and suggestions for art in public spaces in Christiansburg.
If you would like to submit an idea, please email publicart@christiansburg.org.
Learn more about the Public Art Advisory Board at https://www.christiansburg.org/1349/Public-Art-Advisory-Board.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.