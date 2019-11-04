On Monday, Nov. 11, Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open regular hours, but administrative offices will be closed.

Solid waste normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 12, along with Tuesday’s regular collection.

Parade to take place on Main Street

Christiansburg High School will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, along the central stretch of Main Street downtown. Parking on Main Street will be prohibited after 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, and Main Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8:45 a.m.

Motorists can follow a detour around the parade route that extends from Roanoke Street (Route 460) at First Street SE to a block of Phlegar Street SW, one block of West Main Street to Radford Street NW, and Depot Street to North Franklin Street.

Main Street will be reopened by 1 p.m.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

