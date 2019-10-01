The Town of Christiansburg will host the semi-annual Fall Cleanup from Oct. 5 through Oct. 18. During this time, the town will collect special items placed out at the curb at no cost to the resident. These materials must be placed out on the resident's regular garbage collection day. (Note: The special collection trucks may run behind schedule due to volume but will attempt to follow the regular solid waste pickup schedule.) While there is no charge for items picked up during the cleanup period, there will be a charge assessed for items placed out after Oct. 18.
Items must be placed within 10 feet of the street pavement and must be placed in piles separate from normal trash. Loose materials must be placed in bags and/or containers not exceeding 32 gallons. Place piles at least 3 feet from any objects (including garbage and recycling containers).
During Fall Cleanup, all residents are strongly encouraged to move any items away from the street that are not intended for pickup (i.e. basketball goals, lawn and gardening equipment, personal cans or containers, etc.). It can be difficult for cleanup crews to determine which items are intended for pickup and which are not, so please move all personal property back from the street. Any containers or personal cans left at the street will be removed with cleanup items unless clearly marked “do not remove.” The town will not be responsible for any items left at or near the street that residents did not intend to have hauled away.
Examples of items the town will pick up during Fall Cleanup include:
- Furniture
- Appliances, including sinks and tubs (limit two per household)
- Passenger car and truck tires (limit four per household, no larger than 20 inches)
- Tire rims (no limit)
- Tree limbs, trimmings, brush
- Leaves (bagged only). If you do not want to bag your leaves, you can place loose leaves out during Leaf Collection, which will run Nov. 4 through the end of December, weather permitting.
- Landscape timbers
- Paint cans and sealer cans (only if open and dry; paint will not be accepted)
- Barrels/drums (only if dry, ends are removed and did not contain hazardous material)
- Railroad ties/timbers (limit five per household)
Separate materials into piles by material type. Pile bagged leaves, tree limbs and trimmings in separate piles. Pile tree limbs 4 inches in diameter and smaller separately from logs and tree limbs larger than 4 inches. Logs must have a maximum length of 4 feet. Please remove all limbs.
When setting out pickup materials, do not block drainage ditches, gutters and sidewalks, water meters and sewer cleanouts.
Examples of items the town WILL NOT pick up during Fall Cleanup include:
- Any construction and demolition materials (including but not limited to wood, metal, concrete, stone, etc., except as noted above)
- Heavy machinery
- Automobile parts or accessories
- Kerosene heaters
- Fuel oil tanks of any size
- Commercial truck, tractor/trailer tires
- Hazardous household wastes such as paint, pesticides and cleaning chemicals (see note below)
- Tree/brush materials associated with land/lot clearing for construction
- Tree stumps
- Pressurized containers
- Electronic components such as televisions and computers (see note below)
Residents are encouraged to call Public Works at 382-1151 for clarification before placing out questionable items. Information can also be found on the town website at www.christiansburg.org/cleanupFAQ or by calling Town Hall at 382-6120.
Hazardous Household Waste and Electronic Waste can be disposed of through the Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority. Please contact MRSWA at 381-2820 or visit their website at www.mrswa.com for further information.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.