Due to tonight’s anticipated inclement weather, Christiansburg's Christmas at the Market and Christmas Parade will be moved to the advertised rain date of Monday, Dec. 16. All times will remain the same – the holiday market will run from 4 to 8 p.m. inside Old Town Mall and along Hickok Street, the parade will begin at 7 p.m. along Main Street, and early street and parking lot closures will apply.
So that we can all enjoy the festive decorations longer, the tree will be lit this evening and will remain on through the weekend, but we will still have a ceremonial tree lighting at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
There is still a chance of inclement weather on Monday, so town officials will monitor the forecast closely and make a call about whether to move forward with the festivities by 10 a.m. on Dec. 16. We have implemented an additional rain date of Thursday, Dec. 19. We will send out another update on Monday morning if we are moving to the Dec. 19 rain date.
Our new event this year, Winter Wonderland, was originally scheduled to take place Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. on Hickok Street. Due to the wet conditions and expected strong winds, we have decided to move this event inside to the Recreation Center at 1600 N. Franklin St. It will still take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. All the same activities will occur.
Visit the Town of Christiansburg website for additional details.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
