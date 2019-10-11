As this Lions Year 2018-2019 comes to an end, the Christiansburg Lions Club has had a good year and one that has offered some exciting developments.
We have had a number of good programs featuring the work of various agencies in our community, such as the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Women's Resource Center, Community Health Center, Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program and a number of other community agencies.
We have also had the opportunity to be involved with the Montgomery County Public Schools with our SPOT Vision Screenings. This is an annual service project for our club as well as the two Blacksburg clubs -- Blacksburg Breakfast Lions and Blacksburg Host Lions. Together, we offer SPOT screening to all 18 of the Montgomery County Public Schools. It gives us a good opportunity to stay connected with the children and youth of the county.
Along with our programs featuring local agencies, we have also had the opportunity to be involved in District and International Lions Club service events dealing with our main areas of commitment: children and youth, the environment, diabetes concerns, world hunger, childhood cancer, and our initial purpose for Lionism, vision preservation! With all of these we learn more and more about the needs of people, young and old, rich and poor, and all of the human conditions of life. It is a remarkable way to be involved in the lives of others!
Our club has experienced some membership highs and lows this year, with some members dying and some moving away, but at the same time seeing our Lions Club recently grow by eight new members. Our new president is Emily Burns, a disability coordinator at Virginia Tech and a recent addition to our club. As we begin to install new officers for Lions Year 2019-2020, we anticipate exciting things on the horizon.
With the arrival of fall, we have begun planning for our 28th Lions Club Holiday Craft Show at the Christiansburg Recreation Center the first Saturday in December! This craft show is considered one of the best in the area and is the major annual fundraising event for our club, typically raising around $15,000 for our community service sponsored programs. There will be some 145 vendors, welcoming an average of about 3,000 shoppers, plus a lot of Lions working to make the event a success.
We have also gone to meeting once a month, on the fourth Tuesday, with the hope of attracting younger members who may be busy with children and other activities, but still might find time for one meeting a month.
We express our appreciation to the New River Valley community and the larger area around us for their support and encouragement of the Christiansburg Lions Club. We hope that we hold up the ideals and goals of Lions International as "WE SERVE!" our neighbors in so many ways!
Submitted by Doug Kanney
