The Christiansburg Lions Club is once again sponsoring our Annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. This is our 28th year for this event and we hope it will be as successful as in the past!
The Craft Show is a wonderful opportunity for folks to do some early Christmas shopping and to get in the holiday mood. There are door prizes given out during the day for those who attend, and don’t forget that we also have a snack bar available for those early morning breakfasts!
The club estimates that as many as 5,000 people take advantage of our holiday Craft Show, with more than 145 crafters who bring their wares for display and sale. The show raises some $14,000, providing funds for a vast number of community service projects, such as eye glasses for those in need; sponsoring Boys’ and Girls’ State representatives from local high schools; helping the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, local rescue squads and fire departments; and vision screening for local school children in conjunction with other local Lions Clubs. Overall, our Christiansburg Lions Club generates some $20,000 to $25,000 each year for local causes.
As we celebrate the Craft Show's 28th year, the club is grateful to the Christiansburg Recreation Center for their support. The Rec Center has partnered with us for the past 20 years, and it is a most comfortable and accommodating place for our show. We are also grateful for the large number of sponsors who support our Craft Show each year.
The Christiansburg Lions Club was formed in 1941, and we are excited to be such an important part of the New River Valley community, and also to be a part of Lions International, which serves in more than 200 countries around the world, with more than two-and-a-half million Lions Club members. Our Lions Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Amelia’s Italian Restaurant on Cambria Street.
The Rec Center is located at 1600 N. Franklin St. All are invited to join us for this year’s show!
Submitted by Doug Kanney
