The Christiansburg Farmers Market is back for its 2020 season, with some adjustments to ensure the safety of our vendors and customers.
The market will be open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. on Hickok Street from May 21 to Oct. 22. This year, we’re introducing online ordering, which will allow customers to prepay for items and pick them up on market day. Please visit www.christiansburg.org/marketshop for updated information on this process.
While we encourage customers to utilize online ordering whenever possible, our vendors will still be set up on Hickok Street each Thursday during market hours. The entrances and exits of the market will be staffed to ensure only 10 people are in the market area at a time. We will enforce social distancing guidelines by spacing vendors 10 feet apart, allowing only one person per family into the market area at a time, and ensuring there is no mingling.
Our 2020 vendors that you will see on Hickok Street this season are: True Harvest Farms, Buffy's Kitchen, Bird and Hopper Farm, Cavalier Farm, Gracious Day Grains, Gracie’s Garden, Mountain View Hops, Peace and Harmony Farms, Afternoon Delight, Granny Bean’s Confections, Grumpy Pig Barbeque, Hot Diggity Dog Food Truck, Kona Ice and Slider Kings Food Truck.
Follow the market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgFarmersMarket for updated information on vendors and special events throughout the season.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
