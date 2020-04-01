Catlin Miller, a fifth-grader at Christiansburg Elementary School, has won third place in the nation for the elementary division of the Fall 2019 InvestWrite essay competition, according to a news release from the Virginia Tech Center for Economic Education.
A planned school assembly to announce Catlin’s award was canceled due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the news release noted. Instead, Catlin’s teacher and principal surprised her by presenting her award at her doorstep -- with appropriate social distancing.
Catlin pitched virtual investors for a $259,482 capital investment plan to seed her dream of obtaining bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife biology. In her essay, the 10-year-old referenced using the Vanguard College Cost Projector to arrive at a figure for six years of tuition at a state college, and gave a timeframe of eight years for the investment plan to grow. She recommended specific stocks and bonds for her portfolio, and provided a rationale for their selection.
“A plan my investor could use to get enough money to invest in my dream is selecting companies that are performing above the S&P 500,” reads a portion of her essay reprinted in the news release.
“My investment plan is that from year one to year five, my investor should have more stocks than bonds. At year five, they should buy more bonds than stock so that they are guaranteed more safety, but still a lot of money,” she continues, adding later, “You cannot earn money without risk.”
Catlin’s essay also explains her passion for wildlife biology: “Not many people think about how we harm animals every day, and how it affects humans. We have a huge effect on the animal planet. Now, we must stop and think about it. I think this is important because animals are crucial to this planet. I think it is important to understand the value of biodiversity. We must speak up for animals since they can’t speak up for themselves.”
InvestWrite is a national essay competition that serves as a capstone project for students involved in the SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game program that fosters financial education in the classroom. Essays are judged by financial professionals who volunteer their time each year to ensure young people are exposed to the essentials of personal finance early in life.
By making it to the top of the elementary school division, Catlin beat out thousands of students competing nationwide. Winners receive awards and prizes such as laptops, trophies, plaques, banners and certificates.
VT Center for Economic Education Co-Director Cheryl Ayers led the initiative to bring the national competition to local schools, including Christiansburg Elementary. Since the 1980s, the center has been providing resources designed to educate K-12 teachers and students about economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship, and is affiliated with the Virginia Council on Economic Education as well as Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Organizers are already looking ahead to future competitions.
“We’re excited that Christiansburg Elementary School has agreed to host the Virginia Tech Center’s Stock Market Game and InvestWrite teacher workshop in September 2020 to hopefully involve even more teachers and students like Catlin,” Ayers said, “…and have more national winners!"
The Roanoke Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.