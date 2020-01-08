On Friday, Jan. 17, Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed for Lee-Jackson Day. The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be closed Jan. 17-20 for an event.

Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 16, along with Thursday’s regular collection.

On Monday, Jan. 20, Town Hall will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center remains closed through Jan. 20 for an event.

Solid waste normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 21, along with Tuesday’s regular collection.

Please place solid waste at the curb by 8 a.m. on the day of your collection.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

