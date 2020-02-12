On Monday, Feb. 17, Town Hall will be closed for Presidents Day. The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open normal hours, but administrative offices will be closed.
Solid waste that would have normally been collected on that Monday will be collected on Friday, Feb. 14, along with Friday’s regular collection. Please place your cart at the curb by 8 a.m. on the day of your collection.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
