On Friday, July 3, Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday, July 2, along with Thursday’s regular collection. Please place your carts out by 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The Christiansburg Aquatic and Recreation Centers’ administrative offices will also be closed on Friday, July 3, but their facilities will be open.
The Aquatic and Rec Centers will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
To learn more about the Aquatic and Rec Centers’ adjusted operations during this time, please visit www.christiansburg.org/covidoperations.
On Saturday, July 4, a fireworks display will occur at approximately 9:15 p.m. from a property off Peppers Ferry Road. If possible, residents are encouraged to view the show from their homes. If you plan to view the display from the New River Valley Mall or Walmart parking lots, please stay in or near your vehicle and wear a mask if social distancing measures cannot be maintained. Individuals who are sick or who have been in contact with someone who is sick are asked to stay home. The Huckleberry Trail will be closed during the show.
Per tradition, the fireworks show will be streamed live to the town’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CburgVAGov. In the case of inclement weather, the rain date for the fireworks show is Sunday, July 5.
The Town of Christiansburg’s annual Fourth of July downtown festival is canceled.
