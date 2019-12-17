Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Town Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Solid waste normally collected on Tuesdays will be collected on Monday, Dec. 23, along with Monday’s regular collection. Solid waste normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 26, along with Thursday’s regular collection.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center and the Christiansburg Recreation Center will also be closed Dec. 24-25.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

