The Christiansburg Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizens Police Academy, a free 12-week class providing residents with an overview of the department and its operations.
The academy is scheduled to begin Sept. 12 and will meet each Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Police Department, 10 E. Main St. The academy will not meet on Halloween, Oct. 31, or Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. The last class will be Dec. 12.
During the academy, participants have a chance to ride along with Christiansburg police officers, visit the firing range and fire the weapons officers carry, and experience a K-9 demonstration. In addition to hands-on activities, participants will take part in classroom instruction, learning how radar works, how DUI stops are made, techniques for defensive tactics and more.
Participants must be 18 years or older and are subject to a background check. Please register by Aug. 12.
The application and authorization form for the academy can be found at https://www.christiansburg.org/ under News & Announcements, and must be returned to the Christiansburg Police Department or via email to Debbie Elkins.
To sign up for the Citizens Police Academy, or for more information, please contact Debbie Elkins at 382-3131, ext. 304, or delkins@christiansburg.org.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt