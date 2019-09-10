The New River Community Action Children’s Health Improvement Partnership has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center Inc. as a Blue-Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home-visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network. The official designation was made on Aug. 27.
Being named a Blue-Ribbon Affiliate affirms that the New River Community Action Children’s Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP of NRV) is a high-quality member of the home-visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity. Families enrolled in CHIP of NRV are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.
The PAT model includes educational home visits, group connections, child health screenings and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.
“To earn the Blue-Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Terry Smusz, CEO of New River Community Action. “Blue-Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families.”
Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs, as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes. PAT’s rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials and the partner organizations with which they work.
The internationally recognized evidence-based home-visiting model is backed by 35 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. PAT currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, six other countries and one U.S. territory. CHIP of NRV has been a Parents as Teachers affiliate since 2007.
For more information, visit newrivercommunityaction.org/chip.
