The Alliance for Better Childcare Strategies (ABCs) and New River Valley Virginia Association for the Education of Young Children (VAAEYC) are sponsoring an informal, nonpartisan election forum on Tuesday, Sept.10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Radford High School Auditorium.
Members of the public are invited to enjoy light refreshments while they meet New River Valley candidates for the Virginia General Assembly, followed by a question and answer session moderated by Bill Flattery, CEO of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask their own questions about policy positions regarding families and young children as well as learning more about the impact and challenges of early care and education in the region and the state.
This event is free and open to all. Voters can register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vote-for-kids-nrv-virginia-assembly-candidates-forum-on-earlyeducation-tickets-69459919489. The high school is located at 50 Dalton Drive in Radford.
A special thanks to the City of Radford School Board and Radford Schools Superintendent Robert Graham for hosting the forum and to Flattery for moderating the evening.
NRV VAAEYC serves Virginia early educators in the New River Valley with local public policy support, accreditation support, professional development and connections.
The Alliance for Better Childcare Strategies is a Christiansburg-based nonprofit under the fiscal agency of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. ABCs is committed to increasing the availability of high-quality childcare, collaborating to support high-quality childcare and education, and creating opportunities so that all New River Valley children can access high quality care and education.
For more information about ABCs, go to abcsnrv.org.
Submitted by Bethany Mott
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.