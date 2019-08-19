Members of Thorn Spring Golf Course in Pulaski participated in a two-day combined-score stroke-play tournament to crown their champions for 2019.
Heth Viers took the lead on day one, shooting even par 72, with Butch “Coach” White and Mike Carter close behind, posting 73 and 74, respectively.
Day two provided attempts by the field to improve their position but Viers remained on top, claiming the overall men’s championship. Coach White won the senior division. And in the ladies division, Linda Dickerson claimed the title.
Barry Buckner Jr. was the winner of the second flight, and Brian Sale won the third flight.
More information about Thorn Spring can be found at
Submitted by Martha Thomas