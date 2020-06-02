The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is holding its seventh annual online giving day, GiveLocalNRV, on Wednesday, June 24, to help organizations both big and small raise money in the New River Valley.
GiveLocalNRV is intended to encourage charitable giving and draw attention to the many nonprofit organizations serving our region. Donors can visit the website -- givelocalnrv.org -- to make a secure, online gift to their favorite nonprofit organization. The donation can be as small as $10 or as large as your pocketbook can imagine.
Started in 2014 as part of the CFNRV’s 20th anniversary celebration, the annual online giving day has raised more than $1.2 million for more than 100 nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley.
This year the goal is to raise $325,000, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits in our community need help more than ever. Many have seen an increased demand for their services, have had to invest in new technology to move services online, and have postponed or canceled spring fundraisers that support their programs and operations.
Fortunately, GiveLocalNRV gives nonprofits a platform to promote their services and take donations online, and it’s a great opportunity for community members to show their support for the organizations that have stepped up to serve our region.
Shannon Hammons, director of development and marketing with the New River Valley Aging on Aging, said that “it’s more than a giving day, it’s educating the community.” They participate each year on the giving day because “GiveLocal is a wonderful partnership with the CFNRV. It truly makes a difference for nonprofits in the NRV. If not for donors, there would be larger gaps in funding. Not only is the giving day a partnership, but it is also a conversation starter to not only learn about the agency but projects the agency is heading up."
For example, this year the NRV Agency on Aging is highlighting Staples for Seniors, which brings easy-to-prepare meals to older adults on the weekend; and Fido's Pantry, which assists homebound older adults in feeding their cat or dog. Hammons said that in past years the annual giving day helped them reach homebound seniors who did not previously know about their services, and they are excited to be a part of the 2020 event.
In addition to donations from community members, organizations can earn additional money from CFNRV: the agency will be giving out $10,000 in grants to organizations that raise the most money; have the greatest number of unique donors by city/county and during designated power hours; or show creativity through videos, social media and other marketing channels. Plus, donors don’t have to wait until June 24 to support their favorites organizations. Any donation received through GiveLocalNRV between June 1 and June 24 will count toward an organization’s giving day total.
To make a donation, go to givelocalnrv.org.
Submitted by Ashley Ege
