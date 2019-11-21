The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce a new brand and partnership to support online charitable giving for nonprofits and employers in the New River Valley.
The new GiveLocalNRV platform (givelocalnrv.org) builds on the success of the foundation’s annual GiveBigNRV giving day, which has raised more than $1,200,000 for nonprofits across the New River Valley over the past six years.
With a range of new capabilities and an emphasis on year-round fundraising services, CFNRV has launched the platform in time for nonprofits to join for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3.
Registration is now open for all NRV nonprofits to set up a free, easily customizable profile page with the platform partner, Mightycause. Nonprofits that register and complete a profile by Giving Tuesday will also be entered into a drawing for an early-bird award in preparation for the seventh annual GiveBigNRV, which will take place on June 24, 2020.
“We are so excited to build on the success of our annual online giving day with our new platform,” said Executive Director Jessica Wirgau. “At the CFNRV, we strive to make giving back to the community as easy and enjoyable as possible. GiveLocalNRV makes it easy for individuals, families and businesses to give online, and it helps our area nonprofits to share information about the amazing work that they do.”
Nonprofits that want to register on the new platform can simply go to givelocalnrv.org and click “Register.” If you are a local business interested in sponsorship and publicity opportunities on the platform, please contact Jessica Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.
Organizations can also keep an eye on our get involved page, sign up to receive email updates by filling out the form and selecting “GiveLocalNRV” at https://cfnrv.org/news-events/e-news/, and follow the foundation on social media @CFNRV on Twitter and Facebook.
Submitted by Claire Gilbert
