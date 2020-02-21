During the school year, kids can access the meals they need in school, but what happens over the summer?
The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is hosting a program titled “Summer Feeding in the New River Valley” on Thursday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The program will be held at the Montgomery County Public Schools Office, located at 750 Imperial St. in Christiansburg.
This event is hosted by First Steps: the NRV's early childhood education and development network; and Thrive: the NRV's food access network.
At this session you will:
- Meet representatives from across the NRV working to support children and families;
- Learn from successful programs in Giles and Pulaski counties that provide meals and enrichment to prevent "summer slide";
- Hear about diverse education, food access and social service programs in the NRV that are ready to partner to serve children; and
- Find out more about First Steps and Thrive.
First Steps is a network of dozens of agencies working to support young children and families in the New River Valley. Since 2018, First Steps has held regular “Meet Yourself” events to build connections between organizations and to facilitate collaboration. This session follows the successful Meet Yourself format with lightning-round speakers and plenty of networking time!
Thrive is a network of hunger relief agencies and feeding programs across the NRV working together to more effectively provide nutritious food to neighbors in need. In 2019, Thrive partners produced a Food Assistance Directory and report, both critical resources for understanding and meeting food access needs in our region.
Support for First Steps, Thrive and this summer feeding event is provided by The Fund for the NRV at the Community Foundation.
A registration form can be found at https://cfnrv.org/.
For more information contact jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.
Submitted by Community Foundation of the New River Valley
