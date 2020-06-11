The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce $32,000 in its third round of grants to NRV nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The CFNRV announced its COVID-19 Response Grant Program in late March and has received more than 110 applications, showing the overwhelming need in the area. Applications were received from many different organizations, including hunger relief agencies and those in diverse areas of the arts, education, health care and more. Since April, the CFNRV has awarded $76,250 to 39 organizations through this program.
Many organizations are seeing an increased demand for services or having to make changes to how they deliver services or cover operational expenses. In response, the foundation’s leaders elected to direct a significant portion of grant funding available from its endowed funds in 2020 to COVID-19 response grants through a flexible system that allows organizations to use the grant money where it is needed most. The CFNRV was able to award additional grants this month with support from individual donors and a $10,000 grant from the Micron Opportunity Fund at the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia.
The response from recipient organizations has been overwhelming. "Please know how much we appreciate this support as we all seek to better serve those in need in NRV," said a representative of the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society, which was awarded a May covid response grant.
Jessica Wirgau, executive director of the foundation, said, “As our localities begin to reopen, we know that COVID-19 remains a reality, and the impact to our community and charitable organizations will be long-lasting. We are incredibly grateful to our endowed fund holders and to the individuals and organizations that contributed to this grant program. This is one among so many examples of NRV residents coming together to support one another in a challenging time.”
The COVID-19 Response Grant Program was intended to provide support from April to June as organizations navigated the immediate effects of the pandemic. While this grant program is no longer taking applications, the CFNRV will open its 2020 Responsive Grant Program application on Monday, June 15, with modifications from previous years to streamline the process, offer operating support to organizations, and engage the broader community in the grant process. More details will be available at cfnrv.org/grants beginning June 15.
Submitted by Ashley Ege
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.