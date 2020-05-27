The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce a record $108,708 in scholarships to 81 students from across the New River Valley for 2020.
The CFNRV was unable to celebrate these students in person at its annual scholarship banquet, but congratulates these amazing students as they embark on their college careers. (See sidebar for a complete list of scholarship winners.)
Begun in 2002, the program aims to support the educational aspirations of students so that they can achieve their full potential; to nurture a skilled workforce in the region; and to cultivate future community leaders. The program has grown steadily over the past 18 years, awarding $729,211 to 690 students from more than 40 endowed scholarship funds. Funds are created by individuals, families and NRV businesses, and are managed by the CFNRV.
The 2020 group of scholarship winners was one of the most diverse to date, with 26% of the winners being first-generation college students. Recipients will attend a wide range of colleges, with 85.2% staying in the state of Virginia and 12.34% attending out-of-state colleges. More than 50% of students will be staying in the New River Valley, with 38.3% attending Virginia Tech, 18.52% attending Radford University and 8.6% going to New River Community College.
The CFNRV is excited to expand the number of scholarships given out each year, thanks to generous donors and organizations in our region.
Tracey Linkous with the Living4bri Scholarship fund said, “We are so pleased to be growing our Living4bri Scholarship Memorial with the Community Foundation. With the help of the foundation we are able to offer opportunities to Christiansburg High School graduates pursuing a future in nursing. We have created a legacy for our daughter and are able to participate in the future education of those in our community.”
CFNRV Executive Director Jessica Wirgau hopes the scholarship recipients will be heartened by these awards in an otherwise challenging time for our community.
“Each year we award scholarships is special, but to be able to award more than $100,000 in scholarships this year is particularly meaningful for us and for the donors who support these awards," Wirgau said. "So many high school graduates and college students are finishing out the school-year remotely, missing friends and celebrating milestones in ways they never expected. These students are nothing short of remarkable, and I hope they see these scholarships as one more vote of confidence in their ability to succeed, and a celebration of all that they have accomplished already.
"We are grateful to the individuals, families and businesses who create these scholarship funds and have worked alongside the CFNRV to grow our scholarship program since 2002. We look forward to welcoming new donors and funding more students as it continues to grow.”
This year's scholarship application will open online in October 2020 with a deadline in early February 2021.
Anyone interested in starting an endowed scholarship fund to support an NRV student may contact the foundation at 381-8999 or email jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.
Submitted by Ashley Ege
