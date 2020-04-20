The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has awarded $25,000 in its first round of grants to NRV nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The CFNRV announced its COVID-19 Response Grant Program in late March and received more than 75 applications in the first few weeks. The program awards grants of up to $2,000 to NRV charitable organizations to help them navigate the pandemic. Applications were received from many different organizations, including hunger relief agencies and those in diverse areas of the arts, education, health care and more.
Many organizations are seeing an increased demand for services, or having to make changes to how they deliver services or cover operational expenses. In response, the foundation’s leaders elected to direct a significant portion of grant funding available from its endowed funds in 2020 to COVID-19 response grants through a flexible system that allows organizations to use the grant money where it is needed most.
The program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofits that serve the New River Valley or units of the local government such as schools or libraries. Organizations complete a simple online application and grants will be awarded roughly monthly until funding is exhausted.
The next set of grants will be awarded in mid-May. Agencies may apply at cfnrv.org/grants.
“We are thrilled to be able to respond to the needs of our community during this time," said Jessica Wirgau, executive director of the foundation. "We know that COVID-19 is not something that organizations were prepared for, and these grants will make a true impact in meeting the needs of our community to keep doors open, to keep food on the shelves for clients in need, and to transition essential services online.”
In addition to the COVID-19 Response Grant Program, the CFNRV is hosting regular Nonprofit Listening Sessions to understand community needs, and is encouraging nonprofits to register for and utilize the GiveLocalNRV online platform to share their needs and raise much-needed funds. GiveLocalNRV allows donors to give easily and securely to dozens of local charities. While the site is gearing up for its annual online giving day on June 24, donors can support local charities on the site right now by visiting givelocalnrv.org.
Those who would like more information on getting involved with GiveLocalNRV are encouraged to reach out to the foundation. Additional resources can be found at https://cfnrv.org/partnerships-initiatives/covid-19/.
CFNRV welcomes contributions to support COVID-19 Response Grant Program. If you are interested in making a tax-deductible gift, go to https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or mail a check payable to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Please mark “COVID Response” in the memo line.
For additional information on how to give to this program, please contact Jessica Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.
Submitted by Ashley Ege
