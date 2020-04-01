Community Foundation of the New River Valley is hosting bi-monthly Nonprofit Listening Sessions via Zoom beginning Thursday, April 2, at 8 a.m.
According to the agency's April 1 announcement, "We are creating regular online listening sessions for nonprofit leaders to talk with one another, detail needs and share resources."
The listening sessions will fill a gap during a period when CFNRV is unable to hold its in-person Third Thursday sessions.
"Sharing information and maintaining connections is critical right now," the CFNRV announcement noted.
There is no RSVP required, and no fee to participate. To join the first session, go to https://cfnrv.org/event/nonprofit-listening-session-1/.
The next session will be offered Thursday, April 16. Sessions are scheduled to run until 9:30 a.m. There is also a Google form on the meeting registration site where participants can make suggestions about topics they would like to see covered in future listening sessions.
