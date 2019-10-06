On Monday, November 11, 2019, the Builder’s Club of Central Academy Middle School will host the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Veterans and their family members will be honored throughout the morning beginning with a continental breakfast starting at 8:45 am and preferential seating in the auditorium for the ceremonial commencement beginning promptly at 9:30 am.

The Central Academy Patriot Band and Chorus will perform in honor of our veterans’ sacrifice and service to their country.

Please direct inquiries to Kevin English or Tracey Klotz at Central Academy Middle School, 367 Poor Farm Rd, Fincastle, VA 24090, (540) 473-8333.

