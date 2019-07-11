2019 Central Academy Middle School Volleyball Information
• July open gym date is: July 25th from 9:00am – 10:30am. August open gym dates are: August 1st & 2nd from 4:30pm – 6:00pm. You must have a current physical to attend.
• Tryouts are August 5th – August 7th. Tryout times are 3:30pm – 6:00pm. You must have a current physical to attend. You must also, along with your parent, attend a policy meeting to tryout.
2019 Central Academy Middle School Football Information
• July Football Workout Dates: July 8th, 9th, 11th, 15th, 16th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 29th, and 30th. Workout times are from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. You must have a current physical to attend.
• Equipment Pickup is July 31st from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.
• First day of practice is August 1st from 4:00pm – 6:30pm. You must have a current physical to attend. You must also, along with your parent, attend a policy meeting prior to the first day of practice.
2019 Central Academy Middle School Cheer Information
• July Open Mat/Gym Dates for the 2019 Squad: July 16th, 18th, 23rd, 25th, and 30th. Workout times are from 9:00am – 11:00am. Your physical must be current to attend.
• Stunt Camp on July 31st at Prestige Gymnastics from 10:00am – noon.
• First day of practice for the 2019 Squad is August 5th from 3:30pm – 5:00pm. Your physical must be current to attend.
Botetourt County Policy Meeting Dates for Athletes
• Attendance at one of these meetings is mandatory for ALL rising 7th through 12th graders who want to try out for an athletic team for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Meeting Dates are:
o July 16th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at Central Academy Middle School
o July 25th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at Read Mountain Middle School
o July 30th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at James River High School
o July 31st from 6:00pm – 7:00pm at Lord Botetourt High School