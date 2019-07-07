Central Academy Middle School would like to announce the following information in preparation for the upcoming 2019- 2020 school year.
July 25, 2019 – Schedule Pick Up – 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Students may pick up schedules, bus information, and locker assignments. Parents will also have an opportunity to verify student registration information, address changes, etc.
August 6, 2019 – Sixth Grade Transition Day – 10:00 am – 2:30 pm Students will spend part of their day at CAMS to ensure to a smooth first day of school. They will have the opportunity to meet their teachers, run through their class schedule, and participate in fun and engaging activities. Lunch will be provided. Parents are invited back at 1:30 pm for an informational meeting with administration and the school counselors.