Cave Spring Middle School’s drama club has been delighting local audiences with musical theater for the past 15 years. This year’s show, "Disney’s Frozen JR." takes place Feb. 6-8 in the CSMS auditorium. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night, as well as at 2 p.m. on the 8th. Children are particularly invited to dress up as their favorite characters for the Saturday matinee.
Disney’s Frozen JR. brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, with a cast of beloved characters, and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, "Frozen JR." is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
The CSMS Drama Club is an after-school activity held from September through the performances in February. Director Rebecca Long begins with team-building and theater education before holding auditions in October. Each student who auditions receives a part; this is a cornerstone of the program designed to encourage and support student interest.
Including cast and crew, there are 60 or more sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders involved. Some have had other theater experience, but for many this is their first exposure to elements such as choreography, blocking and singing harmony, as well as carrying out the backstage magic of the crew.
By February, students are rehearsing four afternoons a week, in addition to keeping up with homework, chores and other after-school activities. Their commitment to the production and to each other is tremendous, and their effort shows.
The program at Cave Spring Middle School is led by an equally dedicated group of volunteers, including drama club alumni who return to help with lighting, stage management and other behind-the-scenes tasks. In celebration of the program’s 15th year, former members are invited to gather after the 2 p.m. matinee to share pictures and stories. Those who plan to come are asked to RSVP at facebook.com/events/201935694274483.
Cast, crew and volunteers are proud of the program’s success, the opportunity it gives students to explore their interests and talents, and the gift of entertainment they then share with the community.
Disney’s Frozen JR
February 6-8
7 PM, with a matinee at 2 PM on the 8th
Cave Spring Middle School Auditorium
Tickets: $5; Age 2 and under are free
