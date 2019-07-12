The 24th Annual Camp Dickenson Benefit Golf Tournament will be held at the Draper Valley Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 9, and organizers invite players, sponsors and prize donors to take part!
Camp Dickenson, a 501c3 organization, is a United Methodist Church Camp that serves children, youth and adults year-round. Summer camp provides a wide variety of activities for campers to enjoy, including swimming, hiking, crafts and canoeing. In addition, Bible study and worship are a part of each day at camp. Funds raised through the golf tournament will support Camp Dickenson’s year-round ministries.
Your participation will help make the tournament a success! All sponsor names will be prominently displayed on appropriate signs and banners, and a listing of all sponsors and prize donors will be provided to each golfer.
- A Major Sponsor ($500 and above) will be recognized with a banner at the registration area of the golf tournament.
- A Hole Sponsor ($100) will be thanked with a sign placed on the golf course.
- A Cart Sponsor ($75) will have a sign placed on a golf cart in your honor.
Sponsors and prize donors should obtain an official tournament form, or complete the following information:
- Donor name (as you would like it to appear in publications)
- Contact name (if different from donor)
- Complete address
- Phone number(s)
- If donating a prize, please give a description of the item.
- If participating as a tournament sponsor, please specify the amount of the sponsorship.
For those interested in playing in the tournament, the format is Four-Person Captain’s Choice with tee-off at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and is included in the entry fee. Prizes will be offered for first, second and third place, and there’s a hole-in-one prize of $100 on hole 7 (163 yards).
The entry fee is $75 per golfer or $300 per team, and includes lunch, cart, greens fees, snacks and all amenities. Prospective players should obtain an official tournament form, or complete the following information:
- Team name or sponsor
- Name of player (or Team Captain, if registering a team), along with this person’s email (or physical address if there is no email address), phone number and handicap
- Names of all additional team members (as applicable), along with their email addresses (see above), phone numbers and handicaps.
For both players and sponsors, make checks payable to Camp Dickenson, and mail along with registration information to Camp Dickenson, 801 Camp Dickenson Lane, Fries, VA 24330.
The registration deadline is Aug. 2!
A week at Camp Dickenson changes the life of campers. We invite you to be a part of our mission! For additional information call (276)744-7241 or e-mail office@campdickenson.com.