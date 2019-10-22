The Calfee Training School Project will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, to celebrate progress on the future Calfee Community and Cultural Center, located at One Magnox Drive in downtown Pulaski.
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open to the public, will feature music, food, building tours and a meet-and-greet with members of the recently established board of directors. Calfee Training School alumni will also be on hand to share stories and memories of their time as students.
Kendall Payne, executive director of Adaire Theatre and son of Calfee alumnus Henry Payne, will emcee a recognition ceremony at 12:30 p.m. to honor alumni, share project updates, introduce the board, and celebrate reclaiming the building for the community.
“We are excited to be able to open our doors and share future plans for the facility,” said Dr. Michael “Mickey” Hickman, Calfee Community and Cultural Center board member and Calfee alumnus. “The strong sense of community fostered at Calfee School was a significant part of our education, and community involvement will be crucial to the success of the Calfee Community and Cultural Center.”
Food, music, games and other activities will take place in the paved lot next to the building, and parking will be available across the street on the old Magnox lot. The event is sponsored by Pulaski County, Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County Department of Social Services.
The Calfee Training School Project is an initiative to revitalize a historic African American school in Pulaski. The school was constructed in 1939 after the first Calfee Training School was destroyed by fire. The building is a Works Progress Administration project, repurposed several times since the school closed in 1966. A group of local citizens, including Calfee Training School alumni and their families, have partnered with the Town of Pulaski, the YMCA of Pulaski County and the Pulaski County Department of Social Services to honor the school’s rich history by revitalizing the building as a multi-use childcare, community and cultural center.
For more information, or to get involved, visit the Calfee Training School Project website at calfeetrainingschoolproject.org and follow /CalfeeTrainingSchoolProject on Facebook.
Submitted by Binti Villinger
