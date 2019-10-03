Several Southwest Virginia small business development centers will present a "Boost Your Business Resource Fair" on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
The Blue Ridge Crossroads SBDC, Mountain Empire SBDC, Southwest Virginia SBDC and Virginia Highlands SBDC are partnering together to present this resource fair and educational conference focused on providing information to entrepreneurs of all business stages.
The feature event will be a media presentation by John Maxwell’s Live2Lead webcast. The Live2Lead webcast is a condensed version of the live webcast by this New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker. The Live2Lead presentation will help entrepreneurs gain leadership principals and experience personal growth that will benefit their business.
The event continues into the afternoon featuring workshops and exhibitors that will provide value to entrepreneurs and assist them in looking for ways to manage and market their businesses. Some of the topics include tax tips, bookkeeping, financing your business, selling to the government, social media for your business, advertising, marketing tools, point of sales, merchant services and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other attendees, vendors and businesses.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event will conclude by 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The event is free of charge thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: BB&T, UVA-Wise, First Bank & Trust, Southwest Virginia Community College Procurement and Technical Assistance Center, Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, Virginia Community Capital, Virginia Tourism Corporation, New Peoples Bank, Jerry Peters Sales, Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission, Lenowisco Planning District Commission and Mount Rogers Planning District Commission.
The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center is located at One Partnership Circle. While the event is free, pre-registration is required. Please reserve your seat by calling 276-739-2474 or visiting www.SmallBizConference2019.eventbrite.com.
Submitted by Ginny Plant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.