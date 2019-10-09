Get ready for a day of delicious brews and great tunes at the 11th Annual Blacksburg Brew Do, taking place Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon until 5 p.m., at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.
With more than 100 different brews from more than 50 breweries, this festival is sure to be a craft beer lover’s dream! In addition to a daylong schedule of tastings, Blacksburg Brew Do will include cooking-with-beer demonstrations, homebrew seminars and much more. Plus, the main stage will feature local bands Vinyl Tap and Dirt Road Breakdown.
Playing from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. is Vinyl Tap, a Blacksburg-based funk and rock band, serving up a mix of classic rock from the late ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Guitarist/master luthier Mike Aronson, bassist/vocalist Sid Bingley, drummer/vocalist Doug Veit and guitarist/vocalist Bobby Parker are influenced by artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Tom Petty. You’ll hear shades of the Grateful Dead plus American soul, British glam, Irish heartbeats, Chicago blues, urban grooves, reggae, roots and more.
On stage from 2:30 to 5 p.m. is Dirt Road Breakdown, bringing blues-tinged roots rock with a deep groove. They cover the full spectrum of American music, including blues, rock, punk, old school country and folk. They play well-worn rock and roll that will sound familiar and brand spankin’ new at the same time, with influences from acts like North Mississippi Allstars, Tom Petty, Black Keys, Muddy Waters, Jack White, etc. They play covers and originals with a unique sound that is easy on the ears.
The long-awaited list of brews is now available at https://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com/, and includes hard-to-find beer styles and selections, as well as classics and seasonal brews. Attendees can enjoy each sip of craft beer with delicious local food and fun tailgate games.
“As the beer industry in Virginia continues to grow, so does our festival," said Diane Akers, president of The Blacksburg Partnership. "We are excited to be able to host some of the best breweries in the industry and offer unique beer styles. I think exposing our attendees to these selections enhances their experience, and that’s our goal.”
Event-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets early because day-of tickets will sell out quickly. Regular tasting tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate. Additionally, premium tickets are available on a limited basis at $55 in advance, $60 at the gate, and give the ticket holder one-hour early admission (11 a.m.) and the opportunity to taste rare selections not available to the public. There is also a non-tasting ticket for $10 (advance and day-of), which include full access to live music, cooking demonstrations, beer seminars, etc. -- just no beer tastings. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Advance general and premium tickets can be purchased at both Blacksburg Kroger locations as well as online at https://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com/tickets/.
The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center is located at 1600 Innovation Drive. Check out www.blacksburgbrewdo.com for a list of participating breweries, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and complete festival details. Call 443-2008 or email info@blacksburgbrewdo.com for additional information, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Submitted by Diane Akers
